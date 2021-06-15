The DeKalb County deputy who intervened during a shooting at the Big Bear Supermarket June 14 is recovering from his injuries.
Reserves Deputy Danny Jordan, 54, remains hospitalized today in “stable condition” after sustaining gunshot injuries when he successfully intervened as a lone gunman fired several times inside the Big Bear Supermarket on Candler Road in Decatur. A female cashier was killed, and another woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox says the agency is proud of the response by a deputy from its Reserves Unit yesterday that resulted in the arrest of a suspect in the shooting death of a South DeKalb area grocery store cashier.
According to preliminary reports, Deputy Jordan – who was providing security at the store – was alerted by a customer that the suspect had a gun. Deputy Jordan approached and shot the suspect, who had allegedly just shot and fatally wounded a store cashier. The wounded suspect – identified by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation as Victor Lee Tucker of Stone Mountain, Georgia – returned fire and wounded the deputy before unsuccessfully attempting to flee the scene.
Deputy Jordan is a veteran of the DeKalb County Police Department, where he served since 1998. In March 2021, he joined the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Reserves Unit, which is a non-profit organization of mostly retired law enforcement officers from various agencies who provide support services and volunteer for community relations activities at the sheriff’s office.
