Police say they have a person of interest in custody believed to be involved in the stabbing of a man.
The Chamblee Police Department is investigating a homicide where officers responded to the area of 3160 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in reference to a person stabbed.
A Hispanic male was found in the parking garage with one stab wound. A witness reported seeing the victim fighting with two Hispanic males earlier in the day. Police say the two suspects left the scene and later returned to fight the victim again.
The time of the incident is unknown and the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police have not yet released the victim's name.
CPD officers presently have a person of interest that they currently are interviewing. Police have not disclosed whether or not the suspects knew the victim or what prompted the incident. The case is under active investigation.
