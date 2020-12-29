The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit arrested two murder suspects from two separate investigations Dec. 23.
DeKalb sheriff’s investigators, with the U.S. Marshals Office, arrested 41-year-old Gerald Jerome Clark of Stone Mountain on a charge of Murder in the death of an unidentified woman on Sept. 26, at a Fieldgreen Drive residence in Stone Mountain. The arrest warrant alleges that Mr. Clark shot the victim several times and locked her in the trunk of a vehicle which he set on fire. Clark was arrested in Decatur.
In a separate operation, DeKalb sheriff’s investigators worked with the Rockdale Sheriff’s Office to arrest 23-year-old Courtney Evette Terrell of Lithonia on a charge of murder. The arrest warrant alleges that Terrell caused the death of Shamsiddin Echols on Oct. 24, at a gas station on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur. The arrest took place at a Conyers residence.
Both arrests were made without incident and both suspects were transported to the DeKalb County Jail.
