The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has arrested 23 year-old Decatur resident Charlie Lee Geddis in connection with the Ellenwood gas station murder last year.
Investigators located Geddis Feb. on Empire Boulevard, where he was taken into custody without incident and transported to the DeKalb County Jail.
A Felony Murder warrant was issued on Oct. 8, 2019 for Geddis in connection with the shooting death of 68-year-old Jesse Turner on Panthersville Road in Ellenwood Oct. 7, 2019. Turner was shot and killed while pumping gas and three suspects were identified at the time. According to police, the three men were at the BP in a stolen red Nissan Altima, which police found burning nearby.
Geddis had been the subject of a request for public assistance and was considered armed and dangerous.
Another suspect, Antonio Crowley, 21, turned himself into authorities on in October. Crowley was booked into the DeKalb County jail and charged with murder.
