DeKalb County School District parents will have the opportunity to earn their General Education Diploma (GED) through a free program.
DCSD’s Family IMPACT Hub, headed by the Department of Parent and Family Engagement, is partnering with local higher education institutions to continue offering a free GED program throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
The program will begin with an information and orientation session on Aug. 24 at 9 a.m. The session will take place at the DeKalb Early College Academy auditorium, located at 1701 Mountain Industrial Boulevard in Stone Mountain.
Attendance is mandatory for the GED Tutorial Class. Participants must also be a parent or guardian of a current DCSD student. These are the only requirements for this free opportunity.
Registration for the informational meetings is encouraged but not required. Walk-ins are welcome. To RSVP, complete the form at http://bit.ly/DCSDParentEd3.
For more information, contact DCSD Parent & Family Specialist Narva Dunlap at narva_dunlap@dekalbschoolsga.org or (770) 865-3750.
In the summer of 2018, the school district partnered with Georgia Piedmont Technical College to offer GEDs.
