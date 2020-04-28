The Metro South Community Improvement District (CID) will hold a virtual candidate forum April 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for the Super District 6 DeKalb County Commissioner seat being vacated by Kathie Gannon, who has held the seat since 2005.
With the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak forcing residents to shelter in place, it will take place online to adhere to state and health organization guidelines. Candidates Maryam Ahmad, Emily Halevy and Ted Terry are expected to participate. District 6 covers the western portion of DeKalb, from top to bottom.
"This will be the first candidate forum for Super District 6 candidates, and we believe it is important to give the candidates the chance to speak with the public during this time," Emory Morsberger, the Metro South CID’s president, said in a news release. "The CID and its members are happy to provide this opportunity for both the candidates and the public.”
The event will be moderated by Tharon Johnson, founder and CEO of Paramount Consulting Group, and will be live-streamed via Zoom and Facebook Live. Candidates will be given time to answer questions covering transportation, redevelopment, security and more. Viewers may also submit questions via the Zoom question-and-answer option or in the Facebook Live comments.
Residents can register to watch the forum by visiting https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MdtCNuN0SWa-3iMcQeVHHQ. Also, afterwards, a link to the event’s video will be posted to the Metro South CID's Facebook page. For more information, visit www.metrosouthcid.org.
