The Chamblee Police Department has arrested two suspects connected to a murder that occurred at a recording studio.
According to a news release, May 16 at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call about a male being found dead at Leo Studios Atl, located at 2699 Johnson Road. Inside they found a 21-year-old man, identified as Duy Nguyen, shot to death.
“Chamblee Police investigators began a murder investigation and were able to develop sufficient evidence to obtain an arrest warrant that same day for 40-year-old Solomon Hood,” the release stated. “On May 17, Hood and a second suspect were arrested. The second offender was identified as 24-year-old Jason Williams.
“Both suspects were charged with murder and other offenses related to this incident. Although Chamblee investigators continue to process a significant amount of evidence in this case, we are not looking for any additional suspects, and there is no known ongoing threat to the public.”
The Chamblee Police stated it received help in its investigation from the Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, Johns Creek and Roswell police departments. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Chamblee Police’s nonemergency number, 770-986-5005. Eyewitness tips can be provided anonymously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.