featured Tucker Summit hosting Back to Work job fair Isaiah Singleton @NeighborNews Oct 22, 2021 The Tucker Summit CID, in collaboration with Decide DeKalb, Georgia Piedmont Technical College and WorkSource DeKalb will be hosting their "Back to Work" Job Fair.The Fair is scheduled for Tuesday Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Stone Ridge Event Center located at 1750 Stone Ridge Dr. Suite A. The event is intended to assist job seekers by providing a platform to research many businesses that are looking to hire those just like you.It is also created to strengthen the workforce in Tucker and surrounding areas. Register here For more information, contact event organizer Kelly Pollard via eventbrite.
