Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts is hoping to inspire local faith leaders to take action with a new initiative aimed at tackling the HIV and AIDS crisis in metro-Atlanta.
The initiative, called “The Gospel of AIDS,” was announced at a press conference at the Fulton County Government Center earlier this month in the company of fellow commissioners and many prominent local black pastors.
“The main drive behind ‘The Gospel of AIDS’ is to engage our local churches and their leaders in the HIV/AIDS crisis,” said Pitts, “We must face the crisis together in order to defeat it, and our churches play a crucial role in gathering our communities behind a worthy cause.”
The campaign urges churches to get involved by providing resources, education, testing and more. Pitts first worked with New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest to deliver the message of how churches can play an important role in people seeking help and stopping the spread of HIV and AIDS.
He also announced that in partnership with the AIDS Healthcare Foundation and the church, HIV and AIDS testing will be provided at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church throughout the remainder of 2019 and on February 7, 2020 which is National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.
“When I came (to the church) a year ago, within four days of my arrival was the CDC’s announcement that Atlanta was now rivaling Third World nations. And, embarrassingly, in a year I gave absolutely no redress to the issue until we were mounting towards World AIDS Day,” stated Jamal Bryant, senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, in an interview with the Atlanta-Journal Constitution. “I knew that everything sexual is taboo in the church. So, the church doesn’t speak to molestation, incest, rape, STDs or AIDS and I really felt if New Birth and the church at large is going to be relevant that we really have to deal with it when so many in the community are being impacted by it.”
He also told the AJC that his congregation was “overwhelming relieved,” to be able to discuss HIV and AIDS in a church environment.
The black community has been disproportionately affected by HIV/AIDS. In 2017, 43% of the 38,739 new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. while only accounting for 13% of the U.S. population, according to the CDC.
“This is an epidemic that is affecting our communities now. There is no time to wait,” said Pitts.
In the coming year, Pitts will be visiting other churches in Fulton County and in the metro-Atlanta area to discuss “The Gospel of AIDS.”
