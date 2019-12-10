Decatur, GA (30030)

Today

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Thunder possible. Morning high of 67F with temps falling to near 50. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.