DeKalb County Police say a man is dead after firing at least 50 rounds into a crowd, killing one and injuring June 22.
According to police, a man in his 50s approached a group of people at the Exxon on Glenwood Road in Decatur at around 10:40 p.m. when he shot and killed a man in his 20s. Two men in the group returned fired and killed the original shooter.
Police say other two bystanders were also shot during the incident, but their injuries are non-life threatening.
DeKalb County Police say they do not believe this was a random incident and are reviewing security footage to determine a motive.
