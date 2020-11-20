The Chamblee Police Department has cancelled a call for a missing man with health problems after he was found dead.
“Chamblee Police Department is cancelling the missing person’s (Nov. 18) BOLO (be on the lookout) on Marlon Ivan Lopez Guerrero,” the police stated in a Nov. 20 email. “He has been located. Because of unfortunate circumstances surrounding a vehicle accident in the city of Doraville, Mr. Guerrero is deceased.”
Guerrero had been missing for over two months. According to a police report, on Sept. 12 at about 8:30 p.m., he was last seen by his mother. The 38-year-old had kidney failure and urgently needed medical attention. Guerrero lived at the Dunwoody Exchange Apartments, 4307 N. Shallowford Road, Apt. B, in Chamblee and his car had been towed.
