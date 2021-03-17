Mark W. Perkins is the Clarkston City Council’s newest member.
Perkins won the March 16 special election to replace Yterenickia “Y.T.” Bell, who resigned last year to run for mayor after Ted Terry exited that position to run for the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners’ District 6 seat.
With both precincts reporting, Perkins had 174 votes (56.5%) to defeat Dean Moore (123 votes; 39.9%) and Shana “Tiny” McAllister (11 votes; 3.6%). With that election being the lone race on the ballot, turnout was only 4.7%.
