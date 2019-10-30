One lane of I-85 Frontage Road, near Peachtree Circle Northeast, has been closed after plane crash near Chamblee this morning.
DeKalb County Police Department are directing traffic in the area.
Drivers should avoid the area until further notice.
As of noon on October 30, DeKalb County’s Public Safety Unified Command personnel are on the scene of a plane crash on Peachwood Circle.
The Unified Command personnel consists of DeKalb County Fire Rescue, DeKalb County Police and DeKalb Emergency Management Agency which responded to the scene of a small-engine plane crash into a townhome building shortly after 10 a.m. today.
DeKalb Peachtree Airport confirmed that two people were on the plane that took off from the airport.
DeKalb Fire Rescue has confirmed one death.
There are no confirmed injuries in the complex.
The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene and investigating the accident.
