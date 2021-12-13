Park Springs has named Ronald Gooden as healthcare administrator of the resort-style life plan community offering best-in-class independent living, assisted living, memory care and Medicare-certified skilled nursing on a beautiful 61-acre campus in Stone Mountain.
As such, he will be responsible for daily operations of the skilled nursing facility at the community’s Pebblebrook healthcare facility, including managing the patient care experience for members and their families, ensuring compliance with medical and legal regulations as well as internal policies and procedures, and managing health records.
“Ron’s previous experience and his passion to improve the quality of life of our seniors aligns perfectly with his role of healthcare administrator,” said Andy Isakson, founder and managing partner at Isakson Living which developed and operates Park Springs.
“His leadership is already evident in the short time he has been with us, and we are thrilled to see what he accomplishes at Pebblebrook.”
Park Springs, practices the household model of relationship-based care in the community’s assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing households.
The emphasis is on caring for the needs of the whole person, not just clinical care.
Households are designed to provide both lifestyle and supportive services, including social programming, health services and a healthy diet prepared by personal chefs.
A dedicated health services team supports the households including physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists and a full-time in-house doctor specializing in geriatric medicine.
“The relationship-based household model of care that is at the heart of Pebblebrook’s operations provides a solid foundation to ensure the highest level of care to our members,” said Gooden.
“The dedication of the Park Springs staff to our members was evident from the day that I arrived, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to constantly improve upon the care and daily interactions with our members and their families.”
Gooden brings a wealth of experience leading teams at senior healthcare facilities throughout the Southeast, including recently directing the daily operations for day-to-day operation of a 163-bed facility with over 90 associates involving Medicare and Medicaid regulations.
He received a bachelor of science in healthcare management from Florida A&M University and an MBA in finance from Strayer University.
He is a licensed nursing home administrator in both Georgia and North Carolina. Gooden lives in Lithonia and enjoys spending time with family and friends.
In his spare time, he participates in golf, fishing, white water rafting and numerous other sports.
