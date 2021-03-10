Angela Moore will replace Pam Stephenson as the District 90 Georgia House of Representatives seat holder.
According to the unofficial results on the secretary of state’s website, with all 15 precincts reporting, Moore defeated Stan Watson in the March 9 special runoff election to fill Stephenson’s post after she resigned in September due to health reasons. The district includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties.
Moore received 1,626 votes (59.0%), and Watson had 1,130 (41.0%). The two candidates were the top vote-getters in the six-candidate Feb. 19 special election. In that election, Watson led with 28.2% and Moore had 17.0%.
