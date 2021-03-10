Angela Moore will replace Pam Stephenson as the District 90 Georgia House of Representatives seat holder.

According to the unofficial results on the secretary of state’s website, with all 15 precincts reporting, Moore defeated Stan Watson in the March 9 special runoff election to fill Stephenson’s post after she resigned in September due to health reasons. The district includes parts of DeKalb, Henry and Rockdale counties.

Moore received 1,626 votes (59.0%), and Watson had 1,130 (41.0%). The two candidates were the top vote-getters in the six-candidate Feb. 19 special election. In that election, Watson led with 28.2% and Moore had 17.0%.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.