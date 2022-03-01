MARTA, in partnership with Georgia Tech, has announced the launch of MARTA Reach, a six-month pilot rideshare service designed to connect riders to-and-from MARTA bus and rail.
MARTA Reach will test how on-demand shuttles can be used to make it easier and faster for customers to get to their destinations using MARTA and help minimize waiting and walking, according to a news release.
“This pilot program combines on-demand rideshare with public transit, providing personal transportation at a low cost, and will be a vital connection to the larger MARTA system for those customers in areas underserved by transit,” MARTA Interim General Manager Collie Greenwood said in a statement. “I’m eager to see how it’s used, its efficiency, and whether the program could be adopted and expanded to help complement our upcoming bus network redesign.”
MARTA Reach is available now in West Atlanta, Belvedere and Gillem Logistics Center and costs the same as a MARTA fare, $2.50.
The service runs from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and is a ridesharing service, meaning other passengers may be picked up and dropped off during your trip.
“This on-demand service will provide a much-needed solution for folks that need dependable transportation. There are about 2,500 employees within Gillem Logistics complex across 17 business that have employees that need reliable transportation. This on-demand service should have a positive impact on Kroger’s ability to attract and retain people wanting to work,” Kroger Fulfillment Center General Manager David Matthews said in a statement.
Professor Pascal Van Hentenryck and Georgia Tech’s Industrial and Systems Engineering team is providing the technology, including routing logic, and rider, operator, and administrator system apps for the project.
“MARTA’s leadership is very forward-thinking, and they are working to determine the future of public transportation,” Van Hentenryck said in a statement. “They have been extremely collaborative throughout the process and provided us with vast amounts of data and insights to drive the process.”
To order a ride, users should download the MARTA Reach app from their smartphone’s mobile app store.
The app will guide you to designated pick-up and drop-off stops near the beginning or end of your trip. If there’s not a stop where you’d like, you can request additional stop locations in the app.
Riders who do not have a smartphone can call MARTA Customer Service at 404-848-5000 to request a ride.
