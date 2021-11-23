MARTA hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 22, to mark the start of renovations at Indian Creek rail station and kick off its system-wide Rail Station Rehabilitation Program.
Indian Creek rail station is the easternmost terminus of the Blue Line and “plays an important role in connecting customers east of DeKalb County to the greater MARTA system, averaging close to 10,000 riders a week,” according to a news release.
Improvements include a new lighted walkway from the parking to lot into the station, replacing all signage and damaged concrete, new public restrooms, tile cladding on the concourse level and new landscaping.
The ceremony was hosted by MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker and MARTA Board of Directors Chair and DeKalb County representative Rita Scott.
Speakers included Congressman Hank Johnson, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond and DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw. DeKalb County MARTA Board Members, members of CEO Parker’s leadership team, and representatives from the design and construction firms handling the renovations were also in attendance.
The $10 million Indian Creek project will be designed by Axis Infrastructure and constructed by Carroll Daniel Construction Company and C.D. Moody Construction Company and is funded through the penny sales tax in DeKalb County.
The Indian Creek project launches MARTA’s Rail Station Rehabilitation Program, a multi-year $300 million investment in improving the customer experience through projects that range from the aesthetic to the transformative. In addition to enhancing customer safety with new lighting and wayfinding, projects will use materials that are easier to maintain, making stations cleaner and safer for riders. All 38 rail stations are part of the Program, with Indian Creek kicking things off, and College Park, Five Points, Lenox, Arts Center, H.E. Holmes and Airport stations included in the first phase.
