A Lithonia man has been arrested and charged with fraud regarding the federal government’s COVID-19 food relief program, the U.S. attorney’s office announced.
According to a news release, Christopher A. Hayes, 35, was charged with making a false claim to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Coronavirus Food Assistance Program. Charges were filed against him March 18, when he made an initial court appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge John K. Larkins III.
“During the global pandemic, the government has provided a wide range of financial relief,” acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a news release. “Unfortunately, when criminals steal these funds, they take them out of the hands of those suffering hardship, such as farmers, who are the focus of the USDA relief efforts.”
According Erskine, the charges and other information presented in court, Hayes was charged with submitting a false claim to the USDA’s program for the claimed loss of livestock at his commercial farming operation.
The program provided direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19. Hayes allegedly did not own or operate a commercial farming operation and did not have losses associated with any livestock when he made a claim under the program.
He also allegedly submitted a fraudulent IRS Form 7200, which, when used legitimately, allows an employer to request an advance payment of employer credits under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).
The FFCRA provides small and midsize employers refundable tax credits that reimburse them, dollar-for-dollar, for the cost of providing paid sick and family leave wages to their employees for leave related to COVID-19. In total, according to the release, Hayes tried to get more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding.
“This investigation and prosecution should send a strong zero-tolerance message to those individuals who explicitly apply for aid to exploit taxpayer funded pandemic relief programs such as (this federal program),” Jason Williams, special agent in charge for the USDA’s office of inspector general, said in the release. “We appreciate the partnership with our federal partners in pursuing this type of fraud and holding these bad actors to account in this great time of need.”
James E. Dorsey, special agent in charge for the IRS’ criminal investigation division, added, “It’s truly disheartening, that during this pandemic individuals are devising schemes to take advantage of funds set aside for those financially impacted. IRS-Criminal Investigation and our law enforcement partners will remain vigilant in uncovering fraud and recommending prosecution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.