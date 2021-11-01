The General/Special Municipal Election day is tomorrow and DeKalb County voters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with their voting options beforehand.
Here are 10 important reminders:
1. Before heading to the polls on Election Day, voters are encouraged to verify their precinct location at www.DeKalbVotes.com. There were six precinct changes this year:
|Previous Polling location
|New Polling Location
Chamblee Civic Center
3540 Broad Street
Chamblee 30341
Chamblee Public Safety/Municipal Court
4445 Buford Highway NE
Chamblee 30341
Doraville City Hall
3725 Park Avenue
Doraville 30340
|Doraville Civic Center
377- Central Ave.
Doraville 30340
|Rock of Ages Lutheran Church
5135 Memorial Drive
Stone Mountain 30083
Georgia Piedmont Technical College-Clarkston
495 N. Indian Creek Drive
Clarkston 30021
|
City of Stonecrest Annex
(Sears Building-Stonecrest Mall)
2929 Turner Hill Road
Stonecrest 30038
|Stonecrest Library
3123 Klondike Road
Stonecrest 30038
|
Victory Church
1170 North Hairston Road
Stone Mountain 30083
|
Stone Mill Elementary School
4900 Sheila Lane
Stone Mountain 30083
|
Ray of Hope Christian Church
2778 Snapfinger Road
Decatur 30034
|
Ray of Hope Christian Education Building
2767 Snapfinger Road
Decatur 30034
2. DeKalb County residents who reside within the boundaries of the City of Atlanta are urged to cast their ballots by 7 p.m. on Election Day to avoid voting by provisional ballot.
In DeKalb, the Nov. 2 polling hours are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Precincts within Atlanta-DeKalb will officially close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Therefore, the 13 Atlanta-DeKalb polling locations listed below will require voters who arrive after 7 p.m. on Nov.2 to cast a provisional ballot as opposed to voting on a touchscreen ballot machine.
The following are the Atlanta-DeKalb Precinct Names/Polling Places:
- BB/Boulevard: Israel Baptist Church, 2071 Hosea L. Williams Drive SE, Atlanta, GA 30317
- BC/Briar Vista Elem: Briar Vista Elementary School, 1131 Briar Vista Terrace NE Atlanta, GA 30324 (two polling locations)
- JA/Johnson Estates: Briar Vista Elementary School, 1131 Briar Vista Terrance NE Atlanta, GA 30324 (two polling locations)
- BR/Burgess Elem: Hugh Otis Burgess Elem. School, 480 Clifton Street SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
- CX/Candler Park: Neighborhood Church, 1561 McLendon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 (two polling locations)
- LE/Lin-Mary Lin: Neighborhood Church, 1561 McLendon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30307 (two polling locations)
- CN/Coan Recreation: Coan Park Recreation Center, 1530 Woodbine Ave., Atlanta, GA 30317
- DH/Druid Hills High: Druid Hills High School, 1798 Haygood Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
- EA/East Lake: St. Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road SE, Gymnasium B, Atlanta, GA 30317
- ER/Emory Road: Emory Presbyterian Church, 1886 North Decatur Road, NE Atlanta, GA 30317
- EG/Emory South: Atlanta Metropolitan Church, 999 Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA 30306
- MT/Metropolitan: First Iconium Baptist Church, 542 Moreland Avenue SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
- SE/Silver Lake: Ashford Park Elem., 2968 Cravenridge Drive NE, Brookhaven, GA 30319
3. Please note that all absentee ballots for DeKalb County voters must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 in order to be counted.
4. Drop boxes are no longer available, and it’s too late to mail a completed absentee ballot. Absentee ballots must be hand-delivered to the DeKalb Voter and Registrations office, located at 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300 in Decatur.
5. Reminder: If you are a voter with a physical disability or are 75 years of age and older, you do not need to wait in line. Just walk to the entrance and a poll worker will assist you in casting your ballot.
6. Voters are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the changes in voting laws as a result of SB202. Read the SB202 FAQ: www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/faqs-and-key-dates.
7. For voters who plan on voting in-person on Election Day, masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged. All poll workers will be wearing face coverings, and machines/equipment will be sanitized frequently.
8. DeKalb County will offer voter materials in both Spanish and Korean. Click the link to view a composite ballot and other materials: www.dekalbcountyga.gov/voter-registration-elections/current-election-information.
9. Elections results will be posted on www.DeKalbVotes.com as they are counted.
10. For any additional questions or for anyone to experiences a challenge while trying to vote, please call 404-298-4020.
“We’ve experienced a seamless advance voting period and are expecting the same for Election Day,” said Twyla Hart, interim director of DeKalb VRE. “We encourage all voters to exercise their constitutional right and make their vote count.”
For more information on DeKalb VRE, please visit www.DeKalbVotes.com.
