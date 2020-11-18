The Chamblee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man with health problems who’s been missing for over two months.
According to a police report, on Sept. 12 at about 8:30 p.m., Marlon Ivan Lopez Guerrero was last seen by his mother. The 38-year-old has kidney failure and urgently needs medical attention. Guerrero lives at the Dunwoody Exchange Apartments, 4307 N. Shallowford Road, Apt. B, in Chamblee and owns a 2005 black Chrysler PT Cruiser with no license plate and VIN No. 3C4FY58B25T517462.
“He has not been seen or heard from by family or Northside Hospital (Gwinnett County location) where he goes regularly for dialysis treatment,” the report stated. “The subject’s vehicle is currently in possession of Pronto Towing, but he may attempt to pick up.”
Anyone who has information about Guerrero’s whereabouts or has made contact with him since Sept. 12 is asked to contact the Chamblee Police Department or Detective C. Donaby at 470-564-0814 or donaby@chambleega.gov.
