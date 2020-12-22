The Chamblee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who burglarized three apartments in the city.
According to a be-on-the-lookout flyer, Dec. 19 at 7:22 p.m., two males broke into three different apartments at the Anderson at Clairmont complex located at 2500 Northeast Expressway in Chamblee. The suspects were captured on video surveillance inside one of the victims’ apartments.
“One of the suspects was in possession of a handgun and the other with a screwdriver, the flyer stated. “The suspects were able to get away with several items of jewelry and electronics.”
The first suspect is described as a male wearing a light-colored hoodie with stripes down the sleeves, dark-colored pants, Nike shoes and a surgical mask and armed with a handgun. The second suspect is described as a male wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a logo on the front, dark jeans, black and white shoes and a surgical mask and carrying a screwdriver. A video showing the suspects can be viewed by visiting http://bit.ly/3mKqGmN.
Anyone who has information on the suspects or has had similar incidents with them is asked to contact Det. Colbert at 470-395-2427 or kcolbert@chambleega.gov.
