The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting of an armed man by police in DeKalb County. The DeKalb County Police Department asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Monday, March 14. One man was shot during the incident. No officers were injured.
A news release from GBI says: “The preliminary information indicates that around 3:30 p.m., DeKalb County police officers responded to domestic violence call at 1101 Creste Drive in the Heritage Reserve apartment complex. When they arrived, officers encountered Ladderick Curry, age 42, who was armed with a shotgun. Curry was in the doorway of apartment 1101 when he fired at least one shotgun round at officers as they approached. At least one DeKalb police officer returned fire and Curry retreated inside the doorway of the apartment. As additional officers arrived, Curry fired at least one more round. Again, officers fired their guns. During the incident, Curry was shot. He was treated on scene and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he is reportedly in stable condition.”
The GBI says it will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office for review.
This is the 27th "officer involved shooting" the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2022.
