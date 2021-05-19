The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has released the identity of the male suspect who was shot to death by Chamblee police officers after allegedly kidnapping another man and leading cops on a car and foot chase in Decatur.
In a May 19 emailed update from the GBI, the suspect was identified as Tyrone Penny, 21, of Lithonia.
According to a news release, the GBI was requested to investigate the case, as is protocol in all incidents where a police officer shoots an individual, after Penny was shot to death by police in Decatur. May 17 at about 11:07 p.m., a Chamblee resident called 911 to say a friend had been kidnapped by an unknown man. Officers got a description of the suspect and his car and the male victim’s clothing and were also told the suspect was armed with a handgun.
“Officers located the car in Chamblee and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car,” the release stated. “The car sped away from the officers, and the officers pursued the vehicle into Decatur. The officers were finally able to stop the car. The man got out of the car and ran down an embankment and onto the railroad tracks near West Howard Avenue (in) Decatur.
“During the foot pursuit, officers attempted to tase the man but it was ineffective. The officers met the man on the railroad tracks. During the encounter, officers fired their guns, striking the man. The man was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.”
The male victim is safe and unharmed, and the officers suffered minor injuries during the pursuit.
