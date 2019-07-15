Former DeKalb County School Board member James "Jim" McMahan died July 14 after an accident on Lake Wedowee in Alabama.
McMahan and his 17-year-old daughter Nan McMahan collided on two personal watercrafts on Sunday morning, according to the AJC. Nan was flown to a Georgia hospital, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s marine patrol division. She suffered a severe injury and lost her right leg due to the crash, officials said.
Members of the DeKalb County School Board sent out the following statement, "Mr. McMahan will truly be missed by our Board. Jim wanted to ensure our students exceled academically and that the school district upheld its fiscal responsibility to our stakeholders. His commitment to the DeKalb County School District will never be forgotten. It has been an honor to work by his side."
Members of the Lakeside High School Foundation described McMahan as a "force in the community."
"(McMahan) tirelessly tirelessly worked to improve the educational experience for our children. His contributions and energy have been inspirational," stated Mitch Leff on behalf of the foundation.
The McMahan family also issued a statement requesting thoughts and prayers. "We would appreciate any healing prayers for our daughter as she recovers from her injuries," stated the family.
A prayer service is planned for 6 p.m. at Oak Grove United Methodist Church on July 17.
