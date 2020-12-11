The city of Clarkston is mourning the loss of one of its former mayors.
Lee Swaney, who served as mayor from 2002-09, died Dec. 10 due to complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia. In 2001, when he ran for the post the first time, Swaney called himself as “a champion for Old Clarkston.” During his tenure as mayor, the city continued to welcome an increasing number of refugees, giving Clarkston the nickname of the “Ellis Island of the South.”
“Former Mayor Swaney was truly dedicated to Clarkston. He took his civic responsibility to heart,” current Mayor Beverly Burks said in a news release.
Swaney lived in Clarkston for nearly 30 years.
“Lee will be remembered as someone who was very kind to me and as the person that inspired me to get involved with the city of Clarkston government by way of appointment, resident input and election,” former Mayor Emanuel Ransom said in the release. “Without him I would have never taken the opportunities to put my two cents in on matters that impacted Clarkston.”
The city will fly its flag at half-mast in Swaney’s honor. Funeral services are expected to be released at a future date.
