If you want to provide your input on the city of Dunwoody’s two planned sidewalk projects, now’s the time to do so.
Through June 30, the city is seeking public comment regarding the proposed projects on Dunwoody Road and Vermack Road, which will be paid for through transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax (TSPLOST) funds in the 2021 budget. For each project, there are two alternatives to choose from regarding design and construction.
“These projects continue our work toward the goal of creating a continuous network of sidewalks on all arterial and connecting roadways,” Dunwoody Public Works Director Michael Smith said in a news release. “We’re looking to the community to provide feedback on which options they prefer and why.”
The proposed Dunwoody Road project will extend the sidewalk on that street from Chamblee Dunwoody Road to the Sandy Springs city limit, where it could connect to Spalding Drive in the future. It will also fill a gap in the existing sidewalk on Oak Pointe Place and Chamblee Dunwoody Road.
One design option calls for the sidewalk to be on the north side of Dunwoody Road. The other alternative explores installation on the south side. For more information or to submit comments, visit www.dunwoodyga.gov/dunwoodyroadsidewalk.
The planned Vermack Road project will fill a gap on the west side of that street from Womack Road south to the existing sidewalk near the Vermack Swim and Tennis Club. One design option would also fill a gap in the existing bike lanes on Vermack and improve the existing sidewalk on the east side of the street. For more information or to submit comments, visit www.dunwoodyga.gov/vermacksidewalk.
