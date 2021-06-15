The city of Dunwoody is one step closer to creating a new park on 9.29 acres of land located on Vermack Road.
“The public response to this plan has been overwhelmingly positive,” Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch said in a news release. “This is a great opportunity, and I look forward to working with the community to shape this space.”
During its June 14 meeting, the Dunwoody City Council unanimously approved the financing required to close on the purchase of two residential parcels on Vermack for the future park. The two lots are located at 4809 and 4819 Vermack Road and include an open field and a wooded area.
Following the meeting, Deutsch signed the documents to buy the land for $5.67 million, which will be financed over 15 years at an interest rate of 2.06% with no pre-payment penalty. The purchase is being made through the Georgia Municipal Association’s Bricks and Mortar Installment Sale Agreement Financing Program. It’s a lease-to-purchase financing structure that follows the model used for Dunwoody City Hall in 2016.
“It’s rare in a city that’s 13 square miles to find a piece of property that’s almost 10 acres in size,” Dunwoody City Manager Eric Linton said in the release. “I see so much potential and consider this a generational move.”
Closing is set for June 28. Once the sale is final, the city will go over the 200-acre mark for park space. The new park does not have a name yet, and there are no immediate plans for the land. Future decisions will be led by residents’ input.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.