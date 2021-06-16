Doraville Police are asking for assistance from the community to help identify a highway shooting suspect who shot and killed a young woman.
On the night of May 29, at around 9:15 pm, Doraville units responded to the area of Oakcliff Road and Buford Highway to meet with a 50-year-old white male that stated his vehicle was shot several times while traveling southbound on Peachtree industrial Blvd near Winters Chapel Road. Once on scene, the Doraville Police learned the shooting took place just north of Doraville in Gwinnett County’s jurisdiction and turned the incident over to Gwinnett County.
A short time later, police discovered a 2008 white Toyota Rav4 on Peachtree Industrial Blvd southbound against the left median wall near Tilly Mill Road. It was at this time officers made contact with the vehicle, assuming it was a stranded motorist and discovered the body of Carmen Lee, 25, with a gunshot wound to the head. There were no signs of life and Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.
At this time, police believe the initial shooting in Gwinnett stemmed from a one-sided road rage incident, but it is unclear as to why Lee was targeted a short distance down the road. Police believe two rounds were fired into Lee’s vehicle. One of those rounds struck Lee in the head causing her death.
Doraville Police are currently reaching out to motorists that were traveling in the area that night in hopes of finding a witness that may have saw something.
Police are asking that anyone who was traveling on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. on May 29 between 9 and 9:30 pm and saw this vehicle to contact the department. Anyone with information at all about this homicide, please call the Doraville Police at (770) 455-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.
Authorities are also asking anyone with information on these individual(s) to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.
Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.
