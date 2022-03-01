In a message sent to parents on March 1, DeKalb County School District Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris announced that, “Based on available information at this time, the DeKalb County School District (DCSD) will be lifting the mandatory mask requirement for all staff and students indoors and on buses.”
Effective March 2, “mask wearing will be strongly encouraged for all staff, students, and visitors. Individuals who present with symptoms, test positive, or are exposed to someone with COVID-19 should continue to follow all district-wide protocols and consistently and correctly wear masks to protect others as well as themselves,” the message continued.
More information from the message is below.
DeKalb County School District (DCSD) is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of students and staff. The District reviews the COVID-19 case data and status reports for the school district and DeKalb County. In collaboration with the Medical Advisory Committee, all information is utilized to make decisions on mask-wearing and other mitigation strategies. On February 25, 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its procedures to assist communities with monitoring the spread of COVID-19.
According to the CDC, the COVID-19 Community Levels tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels are classified as low, medium, or high and are determined by evaluating specific indicators.
Currently in DeKalb County, the community level is low. Recommendations for this category include the following:
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines
• Get tested if you have symptoms
DeKalb County School District will continue the following:
• Reporting positive COVID-19 cases and exposures utilizing the portal;
• Implementing mitigating strategies in all school and district facilities; and
• Offering surveillance testing in schools and central offices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.