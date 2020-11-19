Drivers who use Galahad Drive in DeKalb County as part of their daily commute will want to find an alternative route Nov. 20.
According to a news release, the portion of Galahad between Tristian Circle and Greensward Drive will be closed to through-traffic Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. so a crane can be installed to remove a tree at 2746 Galahad Drive.
Road closure and detour signs will be positioned in the area during the road closure period to inform motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions. Individuals with questions about the road closure can call Tierson Boutte, scheduling coordinator for Boutte Tree Inc., at 404-799-5472.
