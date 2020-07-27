DeKalb County voters will have five races to decide on in the Aug. 11 primary runoff election after candidates in those campaigns did not win outright in the June 9 primary election.
In the District 86 Georgia House of Representatives election, incumbent Michelle Henson and Zulma Lopez will face off in the Democratic primary after leading a field that included Ladena Bolton and Jocelyn O’Neal. The winner will be unopposed in November.
Two county board of commissioners’ races are heading to runoffs. In District 1, Democrats Cynthia Yaxon and Robert Patrick will battle after outpacing M.D. Nasar and Ben Truman. The winner faces incumbent Republican Nancy Jester, who was unopposed in the primary.
In District 6, Ted Terry and Maryam Ahmad are battling after leading a three-candidate field that included Emily Halevy. The winner will be unopposed in November.
In the District 3 nonpartisan county board of education race, Deirdre Pierce and Willie R. Mosley Jr. are warring after outpacing David Manuel and Kevin Alexander in a four-person field.
Finally, in the nonpartisan Superior Court judge race to replace incumbent Clarence Seeliger, who is retiring, Yolanda C. Parker-Smith and Melinda “Mindy” Pillow will face off after defeating leading Vincent Crawford, Roderick Bridges and Aaron Chausmer in the primary.
Early voting runs through Aug. 7, and on Election Day, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. For more information on the election, including where to vote, visit https://bit.ly/39weQaS.
