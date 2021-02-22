The DeKalb County Board of Voter Registration and Elections has announced the locations, dates and adjusted times for early voting in two March special elections.
At its Feb. 19 meeting, the board voted to adjust all available advance voting days to start at 8 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. to align the Georgia House of Representatives District 90 runoff election and Clarkston City Council special election.
The District 90 election to fill Pam Stephenson’s post will be held March 9, with early voting set for Feb. 24 through March 5. Advance voting will take place at two locations:
♦ DeKalb Voter Registration and Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur
♦ Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library, 2861 Wesley Chapel Road, Decatur
The Clarkston election to fill Yterenickia “Y.T.” Bell’s seat will take place March 16, and early voting runs Feb. 22 through March 12. Advance voting will be held at the county’s elections office.
Unlike the 2020 elections, absentee ballots must be mailed or returned in person to the DeKalb elections office and cannot be placed in drop boxes for these two special elections.
“We were notified by the Georgia Secretary of State that the emergency measure allowing us to use drop boxes and open absentee ballots early has expired,” Erica Hamilton, the board’s director, said in a news release. “We have locked all drop boxes and placed announcements to remind voters they can mail in an absentee ballot or return an absentee to our office on Memorial Drive.”
On Election Day, residents wanting to vote in the special elections can do so at their regular poll location.
For more information, visit www.dekalbvotes.com.
