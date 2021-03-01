Corkystem passion flower, one of the native plants, that will attract birds, to the Bird Gargen at the Marine Discovery Center, Wednesday February 3, 2021 in New Smyrna Beach.
DeKalb residents can look forward to sprucing up their homes this spring during DeKalb County’s 9th annual plant sale.

Several plant varieties are available for order, including azaleas, hydrangeas, muscadines and blackberries. For a full list of options, visit https://extension.uga.edu/county-offices/dekalb/agriculture-and-natural-resources/plant-sale.html.

The DeKalb County Extension Office is also offering a virtual information session on March 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. The session will go into detail on the available plants. To register, visit https://ugeorgia.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_7QyefO0baqdHUkm.

The DeKalb County Extension Office emphasizes the importance of the sustainability of neighborhoods through agriculture and greenery. All funds from the sale will be used to strengthen programming and provide professional development for Extension and 4-H agents and staff.

4-H is an educational program sponsored by the UGA Extension Office that empowers students to lead their community. It provides opportunities for youth ages 9 to 19 to participate in competitions and community service related to science, community service and citizenship. It is open to enrollment for any student in DeKalb County Schools.

Plant orders will be accepted until March 31, and the one-day pick up is April 10 at the DeKalb Cooperative Extension Office. Due to COVID-19, all orders will be placed by mail or phone call, and contact-less pick-up will be administered.

