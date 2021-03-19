One-year-old Royalty Grisby has been found safe after her mother's car was stolen with her inside it.
At around 2 a.m. March 18, mother Elizabeth Grisby's SUV was stolen while she was delivering food on Harvest Dale Court in Stone Mountain. Royalty was in the car at the time. Grisby told police she heard her car door slam and turned to see her car driving away.
DeKalb police Chief Mirtha Ramos said baby Royalty was found on a front porch off Stoneleigh Hill Road in Lithonia, nearly 12 hours after she was first abducted. Police say a passerby found the one-year-old and called 911. Grisby was reunited with her mother and taken to the hospital as a precaution. Grisby's SUV was located off of Young Road in Stone Mountain.
Police arrested 14-year-old Malachi Richardson as a suspect. However, police believe someone else dropped Royalty off because Richardson was already in custody when Royalty was found. Richardson has been charged with theft and kidnapping and Ramos told reporters Richardson would be charged as an adult.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the FBI and multiple police units form outside Dekalb County assisted in bringing Royalty home.
"Thank you to the DeKalb County Police Department," Grisby said during Friday's press conference. "I have never felt so much support in my life. I'm so glad that my baby is home."
Grisby said all she felt was happiness when she held her daughter again.
"A moment of joy — I felt like I gave birth again, like it was the first time I'd ever seen her," Grisby said.
Grisby said she also has a 14-year-old child and when asked how she feels toward Richardson, Grisby responded that she feels sad and hopes that he gets the helps he needs.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with additional information to contact them. Callers can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting https://atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.