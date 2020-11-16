If you use Winnona Drive in Decatur as part of your daily commute, you’ll want to find an alternate route for the next week.
According to a news release, a portion of the road, between Avery Street and Hilldale Drive, will be closed to through-traffic Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. through Nov. 24 at 9 p.m. to allow for the installation of 100 linear feet of sewer line at 356 Winnona Drive.
Road closure and detour signs will be placed in the area during the road closure period to inform motorists of construction work in the area and of local traffic restrictions.
Anyone with questions about the road closure should contact Dennis Heriford Jr., project manager at Inland Pipe Rehabilitation Southeast, at 832-791-6123.
