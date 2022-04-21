The Decatur City Commission has confirmed the appointment of Scott Richards as the city’s new police chief.
Chief Richards began his career as a police officer with Decatur in 1994 and has served “with distinction in various capacities throughout his tenure,” according to a news release.
Richards served as deputy police chief starting in 2016 prior to being appointed interim police chief last April when the former chief retired.
Richards received a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Georgia State University and a Master of Public Safety Administration from Columbus State University.
The chief said he is eager to get started in his new role.
“We have an amazing group of dedicated, compassionate, and empathetic employees at the police department that I am looking forward to continuing to work with to propel the department into the future through innovative technology, community policing, and 21st Century policing initiatives,” Richards said in a statement. “We will explore new and innovative community policing initiatives and will work even harder to establish trust and build relationships within our community.”
The city initiated an extensive national recruitment process upon the retirement of former Police Chief Mike Booker who served in that position for 15 years.
“Chief Richards’ proven leadership skills, strong community relationships and creative approaches to policing make him the most qualified person for this position. I am confident that he will listen and engage with all in order to serve our community well,” City Manager Andrea Arnold said in a statement.
“The city commission is excited for the Police Department and our community to have Scott Richards at the helm of the Department. He has been instrumental in shaping the culture of the Department that practices community policing and embodies the values of integrity, empathy, humility and trust,” Mayor Patti Garrett said in a statement.
