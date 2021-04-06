If you’re planning to drive on DeKalb Industrial Way over the next two days, you’ll want to plan to take an alternate route.
In a news release, the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management announced the two westbound lanes of DeKalb Industrial Way at Lawrenceville Highway will be closed from April 7 at 9 p.m. to April 8 at 9 p.m. while crews work to decommission an old water line which was recently replaced with a new larger line. Crews will also pave the road.
Motorists and MARTA passengers should expect delays related to the lane closure/shift. Lane-shift signs and traffic flaggers will help motorists in moving safely around the lane work site. Construction crews will work to minimize the length of impact to motorists.
For more information, visit www.dekalbwatershed.com, call 1-800-986-1108 or email projectinfo@dekalbcountyga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.