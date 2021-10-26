The City of Decatur announces the launch of Clean Energy Decatur, its initiative to develop Decatur’s plan for a clean energy future.
Supported by Southface Institute and Greenlink Analytics, the City will kick off a series of outreach and education events on Oct. 28, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to inform the development of the Clean Energy Plan.
Decatur is committed to protecting its community against the negative impacts of climate change and reducing its contributions to the climate crisis.
The Clean Energy Plan will guide those efforts. Community input is essential to ensure that the plan reflects Decatur’s values and priorities.
All community members and interested parties are invited to participate in a series of roundtables and engagement opportunities in the coming months.
A series of Decatur 202s, recorded educational sessions led by subject matter experts on clean energy in Decatur and metro-Atlanta, will be released this fall and winter to provide a better understanding of the Decatur energy landscape and inform the topics discussed in roundtables.
In addition, Decatur will host four virtual events to introduce the Plan development process, set goals, and gather community input.
Decatur Energy Plan Kickoff Event (Oct. 28, 6 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.