The League of American Bicyclists honored the efforts of City of Decatur to build better places for people to bike with a Silver-level Bicycle Friendly Community award.
Decatur joins 497 communities across the country in the movement for safer streets and better bicycling for everyone.
The award recognizes Decatur for its commitment to creating transportation and recreational resources that benefit its residents of all ages and abilities while encouraging healthier and more sustainable transportation choices.
“Biking has the power to transform our nation economically, environmentally and socially and it’s so important that communities like Decatur have laid the groundwork over several years to make biking a safe, accessible option for all. With many more Americans turning to biking as a fun way to get outdoors and as a necessary transportation option, we must keep the momentum to build a Bicycle Friendly America for everyone going,” said Bill Nesper, executive director of the League of American Bicyclists.
“This Bicycle Friendly Community award is the culmination of years of work put in by City of Decatur and its citizen advocates for better biking. This award round, Decatur joins 57 new and renewing Bicycle Friendly Communities in the movement toward healthier, more sustainable and connected places."
As we gear up for what we hope to be a transformational new year for biking investments,we’re grateful that Decatur and communities like it are pedaling alongside us to power the better bicycling movement.”
The League of American Bicyclists’ Bicycle Friendly America program sets the standard for how communities build and benchmark progress toward making biking better.
This round of awards includes 57 new and renewing awardees, joining a total of 497 current Bicycle Friendly Communities in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The Silver-level Bicycle Friendly award recognizes Decatur’s commitment to improving conditions for all people who bike through investments in bike education programs, regular bike events that promote and encourage people to choose biking, pro-bike policies, and bike infrastructure.
More than 850 communities have applied for recognition by the Bicycle Friendly Community program, which provides a roadmap to making biking better for communities of all shapes and sizes.
While the award process considers very visible elements such as bike infrastructure, other essential elements include efforts around adult and youth bike education, encouragement through events like Bike to Work Day, evaluation mechanisms, and enforcement all through the lens of equity.
The rigorous application process is an educational tool in itself, and includes an opportunity for local bicyclists and active transportation advocates to provide input on their experiences and perceptions of bicycling in their community.
The five levels of the award are diamond, platinum, gold, silver and bronze, plus an honorable mention category – provide a clear incentive for communities to continuously improve.
Awarded communities must renew their status every four years to ensure that they not only maintain existing efforts, but also keep up with changing technology, national safety standards, and community-driven best practices.
To learn more about the BFC program, visit bikeleague.org/community and for more information on bicycling in Decatur visit DecaturGa.com/biking or contact sara.holmes@decaturga.com.
