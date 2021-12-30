The City of Chamblee has implemented additional COVID-19 safety protocols in response to the Omicron variant surges in Georgia.
City of Chamblee facilities will remain open to the public and continue to operate on a standard Monday through Friday schedule.
City staff are operating on hybrid telework or modified schedule through the end of January to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and minimize illness so that necessary staffing levels are maintained.
The following measures have also been implemented to ensure safety of City staff and the public:
City Hall and Planning, Development facilities are open to receive mail, deliveries, and the drop-off of information/documents.
All other visits must be made by appointment only.
The Chamblee Police Department and Public Works Department also remain open to the public Monday through Friday.
However, meetings with administrative staff must be made by appointment.
Court Sessions are still scheduled and are open to the public.
A mask or face covering is mandatory while inside the building.
Only 25 people at a time are permitted in the waiting area.
Mandatory court cases must appear in-person. If you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, contact the Court at 770-986-5004 for a new date.
Solicitors will be reviewing non-mandatory cases for possibility of reduction.
To request your case for review, contact the Court at 770-986-5004.
Risk mitigation practices, including use of face masks, PPE, and social distancing as well as limiting meeting size and leveraging technology continue to be used to reduce risk of transmission and maintain staffing levels.
The DeKalb County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Health are the primary agencies responsible for the coordinated response to COVID-19.
The City of Chamblee remains committed to working towards slowing the progression of the virus and ensuring City operations are staffed at sustainable levels to continue providing essential services.
The public is encouraged to continue taking care of their health and taking measures to protect the health of others in the community by using all the tools and resources available to slow the spread of COVID-19.
