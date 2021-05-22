On May 22 at 5:38 a.m. officers of the Chamblee Police Department responded to the Bedford Park Apartments in reference to a female victim who had been shot inside her apartment.
The victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
The cell phone of the victim and her husband were stolen.
Chamblee Police investigators were able to obtain a partial description of the suspect and vehicle.
Using this information coupled with location services on the stolen cell phones and information from the the City’s License Plate Reader cameras, investigators were able to get a full description of the suspect vehicle and tag number and locate the suspect in Stone Mountain.
Investigators arrived at the Hairston Woods Apartments apartment complex in Stone Mountain and immediately located the vehicle and the suspect, who was standing outside of the vehicle. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Investigators have concluded that the motive in this homicide was connected to drug activity between the victim and suspect, who are known to each other. Investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.
