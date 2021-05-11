The Chamblee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man wanted for robbing and assaulting a woman.
According to a police report, May 8 at about 10:12 a.m., the suspect snatched a purple book bag from a woman as she was walking back to her store at 3146 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.
“During the struggle, the victim was thrown to the ground and the suspect was able to run away,” the report stated. “As some of the bystanders gave chase, the Suspect fired a couple of rounds off.”
The suspect is described as a white male armed with a handgun (possibly a revolver) wearing a green and white Quaker State Motor Oil baseball hat, a blue and white surgical mask, a black long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt with an image of a fighter jet and “NEGATIVE GHOST RIDER THE PATTERN IS FULL” written on the front, black track pants with three white stripes on the side and gray tennis shoes. He is wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault.
If you recognize the suspect, call the Chamblee Police at 770-986-5005 or contact Detective Tran at 470-595-2349 or ltran@chambleega.gov.
