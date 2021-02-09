The Chamblee Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding a suspect accused of assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
According to a news release, the suspect’s name is Jeovany Hernandez, as stated by his Facebook page, but he goes by his nickname, “Yembi.” The incident occurred Jan. 31 at about 6 p.m.
“This male shouted out to an 11-year-old female to come to where he was standing, which was under a gazebo directly in front of her apartment building,” the release stated. “The victim stated she walked over to the male when he grabbed her aggressively and bit her on the lip, causing a laceration.
“Furthermore, she stated that he proceeded to walk off as if nothing happened and continued to hang out in the area with friends. Officers arrived on scene and observed the suspect; when officers called out to him, he fled the location on foot.”
The suspect is described as between 18 and 25 years old and was last seen wearing a maroon jacket with a black hat. He has a short haircut with no facial hair.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective C. Donaby at 470-564-0814 or the Chamblee Police at 770-986-5005. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
