Police Tape File.jpg

On Dec. 4 at 07:03 p.m., The Chamblee Police Department received a call of a person shot at Plaza Fiesta, located in the City of Chamblee.

Chamblee Police located the victim, a Hispanic male with a single gunshot wound to the upper-torso.

Norberto Trevino, age 42 of Brownsville, Texas, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The Chamblee Criminal Investigations Division is actively working the case and following up on all available leads.

The Chamblee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with the investigation.

If you witnessed the incident or have any available information, contact Det. Loc Tran with the Chamblee Police Department at 470-395-2421 or ltran@chambleega.gov

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.