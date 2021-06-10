The city of Chamblee announced it will host three public hearings regarding its fiscal 2021 millage rate.
All three hearings will be held at Chamblee City Hall, located at 5468 Peachtree Road. The first two are set for June 17 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The third one will take place June 24 at 9 a.m., and the Chamblee City Council will host a meeting that day, also at City Hall, at 9:30 a.m. to approve the millage rate.
According to a news release, the council voted in December to pass the 2021 general fund budget of $23.8 million, with an expected millage rate of 6.25 mills, the same as 2020. In 2019, the council approved an additional homestead exemption of $20,000 for a total homestead exemption of $50,000.
Due to an increase in DeKalb County’s reevaluation of real property tax assessments, the planned millage rate of 6.25 mills will result in a jump in property taxes by 6.46% over the rollback millage rate.
For example, the proposed tax increase for a home with a fair market value of $325,000 would be about $47.37, and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $1.25 million is about $151.60.
Residents who want to file an appeal with DeKalb regarding the real property tax assessments can do so by visiting dekalbcountyga.gov/property-appraisal/appeal-process. For more information on the city of Chamblee, visit www.chambleega.gov or call 770-986-5010.
