Decatur, GA (30030)

Today

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers this evening then scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.