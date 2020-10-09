The city of Chamblee announced one of its Municipal Court employees has tested positive for COVID-19.
In an Oct. 9 news release, the city stated the staff member was at the Oct. 5 traffic court session but was not exhibiting any symptoms then. The employee, who is not being identified by the city per state and federal health privacy laws, was not in close proximity with any attendees and followed social distancing guidelines.
This worker was not present at the Oct. 8 traffic court session. Because of the staff member’s positive test, the city cancelled its Oct. 12 and 14 court sessions. If you have a court date on one of those days, visit www.chambleega.com/173/municipal-court for updated information about rescheduling your court date.
Per the statewide judicial emergency order, the city released Municipal Court operating guidelines May 13 and updated them July 1. All attendees must wear masks, maintain a six-foot distance at all times and have their temperatures scanned upon entry. Only 25 attendees were allowed in the building at once to reduce congestion and adhere to social distancing requirements. All attendees were assigned a number card upon entry and returned the number upon exit. This ensured the maximum number of attendees was allowed in the building at one time.
“Judges, solicitors and court staff were separated from the public and distanced from each other with Plexiglas partitions at the judges’ benches and solicitor and public defenders’ work space areas,” the release stated. “Court staff (members) who were in close proximity with the individual who tested positive are self-quarantining for 10 days and will return to work pending a negative test result at that time.”
For more information, visit www.chambleega.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.