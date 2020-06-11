The city of Chamblee has announced it’s cancelling its annual Fourth of July Celebration and Fireworks due to health and safety concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is one of countless large-scale public and private events in metro Atlanta that have been cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak. In May the city of Sandy Springs announced it was cancelling its annual July 4 fireworks show.
“Following the ongoing concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation,” Chamblee City Manager Jon Walker said in a news release. “We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our community.
“It’s one of the highlights of the year among our special events, but we have to keep the safety of our residents and guests at heart. We thank everyone who has shared their Fourth of July with us over the countless years, and we look forward to celebrating again in 2021.”
