The city of Chamblee and St. Vincent de Paul Georgia are partnering to offer rent and utility assistance to Chamblee residents in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A federal eviction moratorium requiring landlords from kicking out tenants who don’t pay the rent expires Dec. 31, and millions of renters could be evicted starting in January.
According to a news release, Chamblee residents who meet the following criteria are eligible for rent/utility support:
♦ must have primary residence within the city of Chamblee limits
♦ required documents include a current and signed lease, a copy of late rental and/or utility bill(s)
♦ proof of inability to pay for rent and/or utilities due to COVID-19
The program begins immediately and runs until the funds are fully expended. Residents may apply by visiting www.svdpgeorgia.org/chamblee-help/ or calling St. Vincent de Paul Georgia’s Chamblee helpline at 404-261-7181, ext. 124. Leave a message with a name, best contact method and full address.
“St. Vincent de Paul Georgia has helped neighbors in need for nearly 120 years,” Chamblee Mayor Eric Clarkson said in the release. “Now, with their headquarters in Chamblee, together, we can meet the needs of even more of our residents and neighbors during this pandemic.”
The Chamblee City Council has approved funding for this program along with a variety of other initiatives including personal protective equipment for government employees and COVID-19 testing for the public.
For more than a century, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia has prevented homelessness, fought hunger and changed lives. Through a network of 5,000 volunteers, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia donated $19 million in assistance last year to 116,000 individuals on the edge of poverty and financial ruin. The Chamblee Family Support Center and Conference Support Center is located at 2050 Chamblee Tucker Road in Chamblee.
For more information on the city, visit www.chambleega.gov or call 770-986-5010.
