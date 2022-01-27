The Atlanta Regional Commission recently swore in nine elected and citizen leaders. The new members are:
∙ Andre Dickens, Mayor, City of Atlanta
∙ Anthony Ford, Mayor, City of Stockbridge
∙ Patti Garrett, Mayor, City of Decatur
∙ Alfred John, Chairman, Forsyth County
∙ Tangela Jones, Citizen District 14 (Portions of Cherokee and Cobb counties)
∙ Michelle Cooper Kelly, Citizen District 13 (Portion of Cobb County)
∙ Thomas (Tom) Meinhart, Citizen District 12 (Portions of Forsyth and Fulton counties)
∙ Amol Naik, Citizen District 4 (Portions of Atlanta and Fulton County)
∙ Steve Stancil, Citizen District 15 (Portions of Cherokee and Fulton counties)
Kerry Armstrong, the ARC Board Chair, said he is excited to welcome the new board members to the regional planning table, and is looking forward to fresh perspectives that will help strengthen ongoing work supporting the Atlanta region.
The ARC is the official planning agency for the 11-county Atlanta Region, which consists of Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry and Rockdale counties, as well as the city of Atlanta and 74 other cities. The ARC aims to bring regional progress by focusing leadership, attention and planning resources on key regional issues.
The 41-member ARC Board consists of the county commission chair from each of the 11 member counties, the mayor and a council member from the city of Atlanta, and a mayor from each of the 11 counties with the exception of Fulton, which has two mayoral representatives—one from north Fulton and one from south Fulton. The board also includes 15 citizen members selected by the board’s elected officials and a representative from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
